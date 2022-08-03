Shri Thanedar wins Democratic primary for 13th Congressional district

State Rep. Shri Thanedar, from Detroit, has won the Democratic nomination for the 13th district, defeating eight other challengers.

The seat, which is empty after the announced retirement of Rep. Brenda Lawrence, had several challengers including State Sen. Adam Hollier, John Conyers III and more.

The race had been fought for months with attack ads placed across television, and OpenSecrets.org said there was “unprecedented outside spending” in the race.

Thanedar won the City of Detroit with 10,248 votes compared to Hollier's 10,170 votes in the unofficial count, and Thanedar had 28.27% of the vote in Wayne County compared to Hollier's 23.46%

The new 13th district includes parts of Detroit, as well as Hamtramck, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Woods, Lincoln Park, Wyandotte, Taylor, Allen Park and more

Thanedar, 67, was elected to the State House in 2021 and ran for governor in 2018, but finished in third place behind current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit Health Director Abdul El-Sayed.

The seat is solidly Democratic so Thanedar is likely to win the seat.

Other results in the Democratic primary include Rep. Haley Stevens winning the nomination for the 11th district, Rep. Rashida Tlaib winning in the 12th district and Tudor Dixon winning the GOP nomination for governor.