Republican candidates discuss hot-topic issues going on in Michigan

Election night is inching closer, and candidates are doing what they can to get your vote.

Saturday night, Republican Congressional hopeful John Gibbs and attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno held a political discussion in Kentwood.

The two candidates focused on crime, Proposal 3, and where their opponents stand on issues. Around 70 people went to GR Church to hear Gibbs and DePerno speak.

Gibbs addressed crime immediately, including the shots fired incident at RiverTown Crossings mall earlier Saturday. He says he'll look to hold funding if city and county leaders aren't stricter on criminals if elected.

"If you're doing these policies that increase crime, why are you getting DOJ money? It's not gonna happen anymore," Gibbs said. "So, I think that Congress needs the power of the purse to compel behavior in these communities that are increasing crime."

Gibbs also addressed other hot-button issues, including reproductive rights. He says he believes life starts at conception and is against Proposal 3.

Meanwhile, attorney general hopeful DePerno spent some time clearing up where he stands on the issue. He says he wants to end abortion in the state with the exception of instances where there is a danger to a mother's life.

DePerno says he supports the 1931 law here in Michigan but believes legislatures should make amendments. He says he's against what Dana Nessel has done about not enforcing the law. So, FOX 17 asked him where he stands if Proposal 3 passes.

"I mean, if it passes, that's the will of the voters. It'll be a constitutional amendment," DePerno said.

Again, both Nessel and Scholten told FOX 17 they were not aware of Saturday's discussion.

Dana Nessel's office sent us this statement:

"Unlike her opponent, AG Nessel takes legal ethics and her professional responsibilities very seriously. As she's said many times, she won't put herself in a position to prejudice the tabulator investigation or affect the outcome of the case. That's why she sought a special prosecutor for the tabulator case in the first place, once it became clear DePerno was allegedly involved."

Hillary Scholten's office reiterated they were not invited but didn't comment further.

