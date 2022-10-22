U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg expects victory in race for new congressional district 5

WXMI — After redistricting in 2020, Michigan's congressional district lines changed completely.

We begin our series of 2022 candidate profiles in District 5, most of which wasn't even part of west Michigan in the last election cycle.

Two years ago voters in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and other counties stretching along the western shore of Michigan cast votes in District 5.

This year, voters to the south, in parts of Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties will decide who represents the 5th Congressional District.

It's quite a change now including parts of Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties as well.

GOP incumbent Tim Walberg faces a new challenger in democrat Bart Goldberg.

Representative Walberg is not new to politics having represented Michigan in congress in the 7th district for more than a decade but he is a new face for many voters in a redrawn district five.

It's a long road spanning the length of the new territory across the entire southern border, but Walberg thinks its a straight shot to victory.

"Yeah it's a much different district than I've represented for the last really 14 years," Walberg explained. "This new district is heavily Republican; runs the entire length of the border from Monroe County to Berrien County and it's exciting for once to only worry about the primary election."

He says the number one issue he hears from voters is their concerns over personal economy -- the general cost of living.

"So when they hear Biden talking about it being a good economy they're saying where? What have you done to do that? You're propping up things and now you're releasing more more oil from the strategic reserve, why? To maybe bring the price of gas down a nickel before the election."

When asked what sets him apart he pointed right to the political leanings of his opponent.

" I am who I am. I'm not trying to portray myself as a moderate," Walberg suggested his opponent has swayed his political leanings. "Looking at his record when he ran for state house in Illinois, he's not a moderate. He has to classify himself as a moderate here in this district because it's a conservative Republican district."

Walberg insists he's the same man who took office all those years ago.

He opposes proposition two, the promote the vote initiative.

He also opposes proposition three.

"I'm pro life," Walberg continued. "I haven't changed on that and that will not change."

He clarified his opposition to abortion saying it's under any circumstances except in the case of the life of the mother.

Walberg challenged the results of the 2020 election and hopes this time around will be different. He calls 2022 a trial run for the next presidential election but expressed confidence in the integrity of the new territory.

When asked if he would support the results of this election he said, "Based on what I see in my district I'll accept what I see in my district, absolutely.