Register to vote at Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re not registered to vote, the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is offering an opportunity to change that!

The library says the League of Women Voters of Greater Grand Rapids and VoteRiders will be present at every GRPL location to register voters and respond to any questions patrons may have about voting rights.

Registration is scheduled to occur at the following times and locations, according to GRPL:

Wednesday, June 22

Yankee Clipper Branch (2025 Leonard NE): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Seymour Branch (2350 Eastern SE): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

West Side Branch (713 Bridge St NW): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Van Belkum Branch (1563 Plainfield Ave NE): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ottawa Hills Branch (1150 Giddings Ave SE): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Madison Square Branch (1201 Madison SE): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

West Leonard Branch (1017 Leonard NW): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

Main Library (111 Library Street NE): 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

