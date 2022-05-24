Mike Brown withdraws from gubernatorial race

(WXMI) — Michael Brown has announced he is dropping out of the race for governor in the 2022 election.

Brown was one of several candidates Michigan’s elections bureau claimed were ineligible to run due to not having enough signatures to qualify for the primary election in August.

Brown released this statement Tuesday:

"It appears that after my campaign’s signature gathering was complete, individuals independently contracted for a portion of our signature gathering and validation jumped onto other campaigns and went on a money grab. They were involved in allegedly fraudulent signature gathering activities with these campaigns causing the Michigan Bureau of Elections to declare all of the signatures connected to those individuals as invalid.



"I cannot and will not be associated with this activity.



"We built this campaign on common sense conservative principles with a positive message of prosperity, safety, and respect for all the citizens of Michigan. The countless hours, miles, conversations, and tireless effort will not be in vain as I continue to fight for the future of Michigan.



"I have made many tough decisions for the right reasons over my life. This is a painful but necessary decision I make decisively because that’s what the citizens deserve. During my years in the Marine Corps and 34 years in the Michigan State Police each assignment has been about serving the citizens. I will exit the race for Michigan’s Governor with my integrity and this principle intact.



"Thank you Michigan."

