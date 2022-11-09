Watch Now
Ionia Library millage fails by much larger margin in Nov. than in Aug.

FOX 17
Posted at 10:41 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 22:52:13-05

IONIA, Mich. — Voters in Ionia did not pass the library’s millage proposal, which also failed back in August by just 36 votes.

The millage failed by a much larger margin in November, with 3,817 "no" votes, or 58%, compared to 2,753 "yes" votes, or 42%. Those are the unofficial results, with 100% of the precincts reporting.

The Library Board says the millage would have covered the cost to renovate the former Mercantile Bank in downtown Ionia, which was donated to become the new library.

This library serves more people than any other library in its district, but it’s smallest in size and, since it’s in a historic building, it is not ADA compliant.

Community members who opposed the library millage previously told FOX 17 that it’s not best for the town because it would have caused an increase in property taxes.

