Huizenga claims victory in State 30th District, LaGrand concedes

Democrat David LaGrand has conceded the race for State Senator of the 30th District on Tuesday, after Republican Mark Huizenga claimed victory on Twitter earlier that day.

"I am humbled by the outpouring of support my campaign received this year and ecstatic that people made it a priority to have their voices heard at the ballot box," he said.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Huizenga is ahead by just 405 votes more than his opponent. Both candidates earned 49% of the vote.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

However, LaGrand, who is serving his last term in the Michigan House of Representatives, conceded the race on Twitter.

"It's foundational to democracy that everyone acknowledges the results when they come in. Although those results were not what we had hoped, I'm so grateful for the support I recieved throughout the entire 30th District," LaGrand said.

