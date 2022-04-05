Watch
GOP Rep. Fred Upton will not seek reelection

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., left, speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington. Upton announced Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 he will seek re-election to his Sixth Congressional District seat located in the southwest corner of the state. In announcing his bid for an 18th term, Upton said there is "unfinished" business that has to be completed, including fighting the opioid epidemic and immigration reform. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 05, 2022
Longtime GOP U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is retiring from Congress.

Upton announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“Even the best stories have the last chapter, this is it for me,” Upton said.

Upton is one of the longest-serving Republicans in the House of Representatives. He was one of just a few House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump back in January 2021.

Redistricting put Upton and Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga in the same seat this year.

Upton spent the past 35 years in office.

