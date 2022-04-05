GOP Rep. Fred Upton will not seek reelection

Longtime GOP U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is retiring from Congress.

Upton announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“Even the best stories have the last chapter, this is it for me,” Upton said.

Upton is one of the longest-serving Republicans in the House of Representatives. He was one of just a few House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump back in January 2021.

Redistricting put Upton and Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga in the same seat this year.

Upton spent the past 35 years in office.

