Dixon says state superintendent should resign

LANSING, Mich. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon led a press conference on the steps of the Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday, delivering statements about schools in Michigan and calling for the state superintendent to resign.

"This is about protecting children, protecting parents rights, and getting our schools back to the basics of teaching kids how to read, write, and do math. Our schools are not doing nearly a good enough job of preparing students to go to college or enter the workforce," said Dixon.

Dixon also said she believes schools "have lost their way," saying that schools now treat students more like "lab rats" in a "social experiment."

During the speech, Dixon also referenced the inclusion of transgender students in women's sports and gender-neutral bathrooms, mentioning the Muskegon school district by name.

Towards the end of the speech, Dixon then called for the state superintendent, Michael Rice, to resign.

She also stated that she wants to reorganize the Department of Education and State Superintendent position to report directly to the Governor.

"It is time to put an end to radical sex and gender activism in our schools," said Dixon.

To watch the full speech, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube