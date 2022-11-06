Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes

ZEELAND, Mich. — The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.

John Gibbs, who’s running to represent Michigan’s new third congressional district, joined the republican gubernatorial candidate in Ottawa County.

“My message is very simple: This election is not democrat versus republican. It’s crazy versus normal,” Gibbs told FOX 17 Saturday.

Gibbs made his stance about the democrats on Michigan’s November ballot clear.

“These people are insane, and, I think, not only republicans, but many independents, even many democrats, do not want this,” Gibbs added. “Literally last night, I had someone run up to me and she says, ‘I’m voting for you, but don’t tell anybody.’ And that was a democrat!”

FOX 17 also talked with gubernatorial-hopeful Tudor Dixon, who said she has experienced similar nods of support.

“We feel like those silent republicans are really out there. You heard me talking about that today. When we stop and people come up and whisper, ‘I’m voting for you,’ and I believe that those folks will come out to the polls, and we’ll be successful on Tuesday,” Dixon said.

We asked both candidates what their first move in office would be, if they were to win on Tuesday. Here’s what they said:

“Figure out how everything works… Learn as much as possible, see what committees I’d go on and then…vote for the best policies for our great people here in West Michigan to make sure that we get back on the road to…normalness,” Gibbs answered.

“First on the agenda is getting our kids back on track, so getting those tutors into schools, making sure parents are involved and getting our kids back to reading,” Dixon explained. “We want to get you out to the polls on Tuesday, but make sure you know that I am the candidate that will bring our schools back, invest in our police and bring the American dream back to Michigan.”

The midterm election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls are open in Michigan from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

