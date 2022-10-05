Bipartisan candidate forum focuses on climate concerns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the November election inches closer, candidates from several Senate and State House districts gathered at Aquinas College to discuss a number of issues.

The main focus of the forum however, was climate change.

The majority of the candidates that attended Tuesday's discussion were Democrats, along with one Republican and one Libertarian.

"I’m a RHINO. I was booed at my Republican Convention twice. RINO is a Republican Independent that No One Owns," said Tommy Brann, the Republican candidate for the 29th State Senate District.

His democratic opponent, Winnie Brinks was also in attendance.

"We have a big responsibility to hand off a state that is in really good shape,” said Brinks.

The Michigan League of Conversation Voters says they asked candidates from Michigan Senate Districts 29 and 30, along with House District 81, 83, and 84 to attend.

"Climate change doesn’t have any party affiliation. Climate change is happening as we speak. So, this is not about whether the candidate is democrat or republican," said Wesley Watson, the West Michigan Regional Coordinator for the organization.

In addition to climate change, the issue of clean water was also discussed during the nearly three-hour forum.

"We have a lot of climate projects in the Grands Rapids area including restoring the river and the sustainable business park we are putting into place in the next couple of years," said Carol Glanville, the democratic candidate for the 84 District State House.

Another thing organizers asked the candidates in attendance about, was the 2020 election. During the forum, they all said they agreed with the results.

"I really worry about the fate of our democracy and unless good people silent is no sufficient it's betrayal. We have to be willing to talk about the importance of free and fair elections and the at we had a fair election in 2020," said David LaGrand, the democratic candidate for the 30th District State Senate.

Around 100 people were in attendance to listen to the candidates.

"It feels like we have had a long night together nonetheless this is democracy in action so thank you for participating in it," said Rachel Hood, the democratic candidate for the 81st District State House.

"I can't wait to be the state representative in this community to give Wyoming and that area of Grand Rapids a voice to solve the major issues affecting that community," John Fitzgerald, the 83rd District Democratic candidate said.

"The reason why I'm running as Libertarian because our threat to liberty is under assault by both parties," Theo Petzold told the crowd. He is running in the 30th State Senate District.

One person did ask candidates where they stand on Proposal 3, which would enshrine abortion rights here in Michigan.

Every democratic candidate said they supported it, while Brann said he's pro-life believes there should be exceptions for rape and incest.

Petzold says the topic should be a community-based decision.

The candidates from the districts who weren't able to make the forum are:

Republican Mark Huizenga in the 30th State Senate District

Republican Lynn Afendoulis in the 81st State House District

Republican Lisa DeKryger and Libertarian Alexander Avery from the 83rd State House District

Libertarian Mike Milanowski Jr in the 84th District State House

