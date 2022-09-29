Battle Creek city clerk explains absentee ballot delay

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Absentee ballots are not available yet for voters in Calhoun County, but they should be ready by Friday.

The Battle Creek city clerk says they ran into a few processing issues when receiving the ballots on Monday.

The clerk says one of the county commissioner candidates, who passed away recently, was still listed on the ballot.

The city still had to process more than 5,000 ballots, which caused some delays; however, clerks say they’re working to get the ballots mailed out first thing Friday morning.

“The issue is if we send them all out before an opportunity to test them, if there is a problem in the printing, we either have to contact all of those voters, ask for their ballot back and send them a new ballot. Or we would have to duplicate them on election day, and, with over 5,000 ballots, that would take quite an effort,” Battle Creek City Clerk Vicki Houser explained to FOX 17.

Houser added that the ballots were supposed to arrive on Saturday.

She says they would have had to wait even longer if it weren’t for the county clerk who drove across the state to pick them up.

Voters in Calhoun County should be able to pick up their absentee ballots Friday, as well.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube