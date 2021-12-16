Double-dipping: Michigan native charged with voting fraud in 2020 Election

MICHIGAN — More than a year after the 2020 November election there are new criminal charges connected to alleged voter fraud.

Records reveal Jay Ketcik is charged in Florida for voting twice in the 2020 Presidential election, with his second vote being tallied in Michigan. His absentee ballot was received in Michigan on November 3, 2020, according to voting records. Absentee ballots are tabulated on election day.

Ketcik was registered to vote in Delhi Charter Township in Ingham County as well as Sumter County, Florida. Ketcik is originally from Michigan.

Sumter County Jail

FOX 17 reached out to the Delhi Charter Township Clerk. The clerk confirmed the township received an absentee ballot from Ketcik in November 2020. The absentee ballot sleeve was turned over to the state and county per their requests, according to the clerk, in the summer of 2021.

The Ingham County Clerk tells FOX 17 her department was contacted by Sumter County in August of 2021 regarding Ketcik's absentee ballot and their investigation.

Ingham County sent both the absentee ballot application and ballot envelope to Sumter County.

In Michigan, absentee ballot signatures are independently matched and verified when tabulated on election day. Election workers check to ensure the signature on the ballot application matches the envelope, and then the ballot. Sumter County did not receive Ketcik's actual ballot.

The Michigan Secretary of State Department released FOX 17 the following statement:

"Michigan's election system is secure and we investigate and refer for prosecution every attempt at voter fraud, although there are very few. Michigan is also a member of ERIC, which we joined in 2019 to ensure we could cross-check voting records with other states. We will not comment on this specific case due to an ongoing active investigation."

FOX 17 contacted Attorney General Dana Nessel's office about whether or not charges will be filed against Ketcik in Michigan. We have not heard back.

In Sumter County, Ketcik is charged with fraud for casting more than one ballot at any election, pursuant to Florida Statute 104.18. It's a third-degree felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, but has no minimum sentencing requirement. Two other men face similar charges in Sumter County, Fla.

Ketcik's attorney has not responded to FOX 17's request for comment. Ketcik is out on $2,000 cash bond.

Ketcik is a registered Republican, according to the Florida Department of State's website.

The Associated Press released a review Wednesday of potential voter fraud cases in the six political battleground states where former President Donald Trump and his allies disputed his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

READ MORE: Read Michigan & other state details of AP's review of potential voter fraud cases