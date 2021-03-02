Benson: State election audits complete, reaffirm results of 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that all of the state’s more than 250 election audits are complete and confirmed the integrity and accuracy of the 2020 general election.

More than 1,300 Republican Democrat and nonpartisan clerks, as well as the state Bureau of Elections, participated in at least one audit, according to a news release.

“Over the last several months, the state Bureau of Elections has worked with local clerks to conduct more audits than ever before in our state’s history, and each has reaffirmed the accuracy, security and integrity of the November 2020 election,” Benson said. “We’ve responded to every question and claim and the evidence is clear. It is time for leaders across the political spectrum to tell their constituents the truth, that our election was the most secure in history, and the results accurately reflect the will of Michigan’s voters.”

In addition to the hundreds of audits of local election precincts – the majority of which were conducted by county clerks of both parties – officials also audited every ballot cast for president in Antrim County and found the Dominion machines used there accurately counted ballots throughout the county.

Officials also conducted a statewide audit exercise by hand-counting votes cast for president on more than 18,000 ballots randomly selected across the state.

In Grand Rapids, 87 percent of absentee counting boards were balanced or explained, up from 27 percent at the close of the county canvass. The final net number of ballots out of balance was eight.

Benson says out-of-balance precincts are common across the state and nation, representing clerical errors where an election official failed to note that a voter at the polls checked in and then left with their ballot in their hand, or if a couple mailed their two absentee ballots in one envelope.

