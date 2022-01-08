Watch
Duchess of Cambridge, the reliable royal, turns 40

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Geoff Pugh/AP
FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum, in London, June 22, 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (Geoff Pugh/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 17:48:07-05

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge is turning 40 on Sunday after having emerged in recent years as Britain’s reliable royal.

The House of Windsor has faced its share of controversy, from Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020 to sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew. Yet the former Kate Middleton has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music.

Most recently, the spouse of heir to the throne Prince William surprised the nation with her piano playing for a televised Christmas concert.

Biographer Katie Nicholl says, “This is the woman who was the commoner who married into the royal family and who has not tripped up, not caused any embarrassment.’’

