(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is working to restore power to more than 72,000 customers in the metro Detroit area as severe storms moved through the area Saturday.

Right now there are 988 crews working in the field to restore power. The outages are down from more than 100,000 at its peak.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is live and report it to DTE.