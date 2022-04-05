Dryer fire causes damage in Allendale apartment

ALLENDALE, Mich — A residential fire broke out this evening at an apartment in the Meadows Crossing Townhomes, resulting in significant fire and water damage to the apartment, says the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Except for two cats that were unharmed, no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Allendale Township and several other assisting Fire Departments quickly stamped out the fire, according to the report.

Initial investigation showed that the fire started in the dryer. The Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

West Campus Drive was closed to traffic for about an hour but is now open.