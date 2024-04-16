Dry, windy conditions trigger burn restriction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, restricting burns in West Michigan.

According to the NWS, winds coming from the east at 10-20mph with gusts of 30mph, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s contribute to high fire danger in Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Camping, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles are among potential culprits that could cause significant threat to life or property.

The NWS advises that no fires be lit and you should avoid using machinery that can cause a spark.

This Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, April 16.