Drunk driving crash involving MSP patrol car caught on camera

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police tweeted out video of a drunk driving crash that they say involved one of their patrol cars.

MSP said on August 7, a sergeant had stopped at a stop sign at Pasadena Ave and Wyoming Ave in the Township of Royal Oak when the incident occurred. According to police, a Lincoln was traveling on Wyoming, approaching Pasadena, when the GMC pulled out in front of the vehicle, causing the driver of the Lincoln to hit the GMC and push the vehicle into the patrol car.

All three vehicles had to be towed, according to MSP.

MSP said an investigation revealed that the driver of the GMC was impaired, and that the 40-year-old female was arrested.