Driver who hit & killed road worker on I-94 sentenced to 210 days in jail

(WXYZ) — A Harper Woods man was sentenced to less than a year in prison in the death of a Macomb County Road Commission road worker.

Martin Smith pleaded guilty to hitting and killing 26-year-old Zach Morisette on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last September.

A judge sentenced him to 210 days in jail with credit for three days time served, three years probation and 100 hours of community service.

Morisette was working along I-94 near 9 Mile filling potholes at the time he was hit. Smith claims he didn't know that he hit anyone, and turned himself in days later after noticing damage.

"He left. And he left my son on the side of the road like an animal like he hit a deer or a squirrel," Dawn Morisette, Zach's mom, said.

After surviving Leukemia for the third time, Zach's family says he was looking forward to living his life to the fullest with his family and girlfriend by his side.

In the courtroom, Zach's loved ones read impact statements.

“You took my baby boy from me, my heart is completely broken,” said Dawn in court.

Smith also addressed the Morisette family and the court before his sentencing.

"I can’t begin to express how sorry and remorseful I am," Smith said.

The judge said the laws are designed for justice not revenge before delivering the sentencing for Smith, and offered deepest sympathies to the Morisette family.