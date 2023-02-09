Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand

(WXYZ) — The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.

In a criminal complaint filed this week, the FBI alleges that Tubtim "Sue" Howson from Oakland Township fled to Thailand two days after the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a driver hit and killed Benjamin Kable around 5:49 a.m on Jan. 1 along Rochester Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Michigan State University senior's family says he was on the way home from a New Year's Eve party at the time. They say an Uber driver dropped him off near Rochester Road and Whims Lane, which is about 10 minutes from their home where he was headed.

"It’s difficult to understand how someone can just drive away and leave somebody dying on the road and just the lack of empathy and humanity that, that would take," said Michael Kable, the victim's father.

Shortly after the crash, police seized the BMW they say was involved in the crash, but no arrest was made.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness encountered Howson at the scene before she fled from the crash. The sheriff's office said she was on her way to work when she allegedly struck Benjamin Kable.

Feds say Howson is a U.S. citizen originally from Thailand and allegedly told a close associate she thought she killed someone and was going back to Thailand. When they encouraged her to turn herself in, she reportedly told them, "no cops, no cops."

Travel records from the FBI say Howson departed Michigan on Jan. 3 and traveled to Thailand via Dallas and Finland on a one-way ticket. She allegedly landed in Thailand on Jan. 5.

The victim's family says they're cautiously optimistic they will receive justice for their son.

"It was a tragic accident. It should have never happened, but people also need to be accountable for what happened and what they did," Michael Kable said. "It’s never too late to do the right thing. I don’t want to see two families torn apart. Our family is destroyed. We’re never going to be the same. I don’t want to see that happen to their family."

Howson is now facing several felony charges including interstate flight to avoid prosecution and failure to stop at a scene resulting in death.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI and calling on the Thai government to extradite Howson back to the states.

The Kable family started a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral and legal expenses.

Related: 'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after son killed in Oakland Township hit-and-run