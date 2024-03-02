Watch Now
Driver rescued from semi-truck dangling off bridge

Rescuers worked to get a truck driver out of her cabin dangling over the Ohio River
Fox 17
Posted at 11:30 PM, Mar 01, 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A scary scene unfolded in Louisville, Kentucky where a driver had to be pulled from the cab of her semi-truck as it was dangling off a bridge.

It happened on the Clark Memorial Bridge Friday afternoon after a crash involving two other vehicles.

Rescuers worked to get the truck driver out of her cabin dangling over the Ohio River. It took them almost an hour. Incredibly, officials said she kept her cool the whole time.

The bridge was shutdown because engineers needed to figure out how to remove the semi.

