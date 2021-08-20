Dragster to remain closed through 2021 season after woman injured by falling metal

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the remainder of the 2021 season after a woman was injured over the weekend when a metal object fell from the roller coaster.

"We want to fully understand what happened and why," the company wrote in a statement released Thursday. " Together with the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs, third party investigators, engineers and the ride's manufacturer, we are being careful, methodical and thorough. We will not rush the investigation and will work tirelessly in our search for answers in the interest of improving safety."

The incident happened Sunday. As the woman was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at around 4:30 p.m., a small metal object was dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object struck the guest as she stood in line.

