Dr. Joneigh Khaldun named CVS Health Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer

(WXYZ) — Michigan's former Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has been named CVS Health's Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer.

According to a press release from CVS Health, Dr. Khaldun will lead strategy to advance health equity for the company as well as work collaboratively with the broader health care system to support underserved communities.

Today I joined ⁦@CVSHealth⁩ as VP and Chief Health Equity Officer! Excited to work with such dedicated and accomplished colleagues already driving #healthequity outcomes- and excited about what more we will accomplish together! https://t.co/onSuxGUM3D — Joneigh Khaldun MD MPH FACEP (@DrKhaldun) October 18, 2021

“As a health care innovation company committed to health equity and breaking down barriers that perpetuate health care disparities, Dr. Khaldun joins our team as Chief Health Equity Officer at a critically important time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., MPP, Senior Vice President and Aetna Chief Medical Officer. “Her expertise in creating solutions to help improve health outcomes will help us continue addressing health inequities for the customers and communities we serve.”

Dr. Khaldun was a prominent face, seen side-by-side with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, during updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to Dr. J’s around-the-clock leadership, our state acted quickly with the best available data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save countless lives during the pandemic,” Whitmer said in a September release to announce her departure. “While we wish we could keep Dr. J at the helm, I wish her the best of luck as she moves on to a well-deserved opportunity. The state of Michigan and I are incredibly grateful for your service.”

Khaldun also worked previously the director and health officer for the Detroit Health Department.

