Dr. Fauci expected to speak at U-M ceremony for 2020 graduates 

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, is expected to be a commencement speaker for the school in the spring.

Dr. Fauci will reportedly speak at the May 7 “comeback ceremony” at Michigan Stadium for 2020 graduates who weren’t able to have an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19.

According to the university, Fauci has also been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree.

U-M said journalist Maria Shriver will be the main speaker for the April 30 ceremony, which will honor 2022 graduates.

The Board of Regents will make the considerations at a March 24 meeting.

