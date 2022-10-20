DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours.

Police say they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Artesian Street near Tireman Avenue on a report of domestic violence.

A woman, who reportedly is bipolar and off her medication, is accused of attacking her boyfriend. Police say two children, a 15-year-old and 2-year-old, were also in the home at the time.

Police say they later found out that there were additional weapons in the home, possibly at least five other guns and several knives.

Officials say they were able to get the teen and toddler out safely. The boyfriend also made it out of the home and is being treated for stab wounds, according to police.

He also was reportedly shot at, but was uninjured from the gunfire.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White gave reporters an update about the incident just before 1 p.m.:

Police give update on barricaded suspect situation in Detroit

Police say just after 7 p.m., the situation ended peacefully. No one else was hurt.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

Hayes acknowledged the 15-year-old's help with resolving the situation. The 15-year-old was able to throw a firearm out of the home to get it out of the woman's reach and kept officers informed on what was happening.

"That 15-year-old is a hero and a huge, huge part in how we were able to bring this matter to the peaceful resolution that we did," Hayes said. "Making the courageous and absolute brave decision to take that firearm, throw it out the window to separate it from his mother so she could not harm anyone in the home including herself."

He also credited teams in the department including special response, crisis intervention and crisis negotiation.

This is the second barricaded persons incident that happened in the city within 24 hours. The first situation, which also ended peacefully, lasted nearly 11 hours.

"We used our tactics, certainly our training and from that, a peaceful resolution. (Our team is) very tired, long day, long two days. But today is certainly a good day that we're certainly proud of."