DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.

Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The woman was arrested and is currently in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is known at this time.