DNR auctioning off more than 120 properties across Michigan in 2025; here's how to bid

(WXYZ) — The Michigan DNR is auctioning off more than 120 properties across the state as part of its annual surplus land auction starting next month.

According to the DNR, the properties include lakefront land, riverfront land, forested acreage and much more.

See some of the properties in the video below

Land is available throughout Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in nearly two dozen Michigan counties.

There are 11 auctions scheduled in August and September. The schedule is below.



Friday, Aug. 1 – Kent and Oceana counties.

Monday, Aug. 4 – Grand Traverse, Lake, Manistee and Wexford counties.

Thursday, Aug. 7 – Lapeer County.

Monday, Aug. 18 – Alger, Luce and Schoolcraft counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Gogebic and Marquette counties.

Thursday, Aug. 21 – Washtenaw County.

Friday, Aug. 22 – Mecosta, Midland and Newaygo counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Barry County.

Wednesday, Aug. 27 – Allegan County.

Thursday, Aug. 28 – Ogemaw, Missaukee and Montmorency counties.

Friday, Sept. 5 – Genesee County.

Interested bidders can pre-register and get more information at this website. Anyone who plans to bid must register before the auction date.

The interactive bidding will open at 10 a.m. on the auction date.

See the entire list of properties below.

The surplus land sales are a regular part of their strategy, and auction proceeds will be reinvested to acquire other land in that area.

In all, 126 properties will be auctioned off, according to the DNR.

Scott Whitcomb, the director of the DNR Office of Public Land, said parcels that go to auction undergo an extensive review process.

“State forests, state parks, wildlife areas, trails and more, the DNR manages approximately 4.6 million acres of public land on behalf of the people of Michigan,” Whitcomb said. “These lands are used for a variety of recreation activities and also support the state's economy through tourism, the timber industry and job creation.”