Detroit teen facing charges in connection with shooting rampage that killed three, injured one

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is facing charges in connection with the Sunday morning shooting rampage that killed three people and injured a man and his dog.

“It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, August 28, like a scene out of a movie this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens northwest Detroit. Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim. Thanks to a continuous collaboration of law enforcement agencies these deaths and injuries will be aggressively prosecuted by this office,“ said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Sunday, August 28, Detroit police officers investigated the shootings with assistance from the Michigan State Police (MSP), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

A relative of Smith gave DPD a tip that led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 7310 block of Pembroke on Detroit’s westside.

At the home, Smith was arrested and a gun belonging to the defendant was found.

Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is expected to be charged with three counts each of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of animal cruelty-third degree and four counts of felony firearm.

Currently, Smith is charged in four separate cases, but they will be consolidated for the preliminary examination.

Dontae Ramon Smith will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District Court.

