DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White described 40-year-old slain Officer Loren Courts as a hero Thursday during a press conference after what he calls an ambush unfolded Wednesday evening when a man opened fire from an apartment building near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on the city’s west side, killing the officer. The suspect was also killed.

“Candidly, we were robbed. We were robbed of one of our heroes,” said Chief White.

Chief White said the department is devastated but not defeated and will fight to bring change in the community.

“We need help, it’s not just us — we need the courts, we need the lawmakers to step up, it’s getting a little bit old hearing about what everyone’s going to do,” said Chief White.

Related: Wife of slain Detroit police officer: 'He was an amazing dad, my best friend'

Chief White described the scene as responding officers arrived around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired in the area. He said he believes the 19-year-old suspect blew out a window with an assault rifle and fired on the vehicle, shooting Officer Courts.

Officials say Officer Courts and his partner, 34-year-old Officer Amanda Hudgens, were outside of the vehicle when Officer Courts collapsed.

Chief White commended Officer Hudgens for her bravery as he described how she administered aid to Officer Courts even while the suspect walked out of the building with his weapon and approached them. He said she saw the suspect and continued to work on Officer Courts. Other responding officers shot and killed the suspect, police say.

“She made a choice that many people in the same circumstance would say they would make, but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen anyone do it,” said Chief White.

Chief White described Officer Courts as a great husband and father of two, and a son of a retired police officer.

DPD, community, mourning the loss of officer

“He served with dignity and integrity for five years,” said Chief White.

He said the suspect had recently purchased the assault rifle in the weeks leading up to the deadly shooting.

“These assault weapons are ridiculous in our communities and they’re causing death, period,” said Chief White.

Chief White said they will never forget Officer Courts and his commitment to his community.

“Mad is a useless emotion, I’m focused ... this is unacceptable,” said Chief White.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

