Detroit Loyola High School celebrating 12th year of 100% college acceptance rate

(WXYZ) — For 12 straight years, 100% of graduating seniors at Loyola High School have been accepted to college and they are being honored and celebrated in a big way.

For graduating seniors, today marks a major milestone - the result of 4 years of hard work and dedication.

Detroit Loyola recognizes students after 100% graduation rate

Justin Bettie is a shining example of success and a tremendous source of pride for his mother Katrina. In the fall, he’ll attend Wayne State University and he’s giving much credit to Loyola staff for helping him and others build strong life skills,

“What makes this place so special? The brotherhood. They really do care about you here and treat you like a grown man. They give us time for college applications and help us out,” he says.

Josh Nichols has already committed to play football for the University of Michigan and says at Loyola students are served daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner and surrounded by faith. There’s also a 9 to 1 teacher-to-student ratio.

“The first thing is morning prayer. You don’t realize how much you need it till you have the opportunity. They call your parents if you miss an hour. They are very engaged with the student size and population,” he says.

Today, 30 students made their official choice for the next chapter, each selecting from several offers. The Archdiocese of Detroit, Midwest Jesuits, and other donors are among those whose funding helped in the process.

“It’s the best high school for young men in Detroit. The Jesuit education and support, the role models. It’s the best choice,” one parent said.

“What made this all possible? Compassion. When someone here is struggling there’s someone there to help them,” said a teacher.

Pistons’ play-by-play announcer George Blaha, a broadcasting legend in Detroit, spoke publicly for the 1st time since his heart surgery reflecting on his own Jesuit education.

“As I told the kids, I learned how to study, think and compete,” he said.

Students from Loyola have also received more than $1 million in scholarships and grants and have been accepted to more than 150 colleges & universities.