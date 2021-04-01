Detroit fire truck collides with vehicle before crashing into gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit fire truck collided with a Lincoln Navigator Wednesday evening, causing it to crash into another vehicle and plow into a gas station pump on the city's east side.

The driver of the Lincoln Navigator lost control and hit a pole after running into the fire truck. Fortunately, there were no major injuries.

Three firefighters and four civilians were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.