Detroit CBP seizes $138B worth of goods in 2021; here are the stats

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have reported that since 2019, there has been a 2800% increase in seized marijuana and a 650% increase in seized ammunition amid public health concerns and restricted travel conditions.

“In Fiscal Year 2021, the men and women of CBP continued to work through some of the most adverse conditions that we have ever asked them to work through, especially here in Detroit,” said the Director of Field Operations for CBP in Detroit Christopher Perry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection According to the CBP news release here are the fiscal year 2021 enforcement stats on drug seizures:



When it comes to firearms, the CBP has reported that 181 were seized along with 40,000 rounds of ammunition. The number of arrests made in the fiscal year 0f 2021 for narcotic smuggling, human smuggling, fraud, and firearm violations is 181.

“Every day, the men and women of the Detroit Field Office put themselves and their families at risk during everyday encounters with the public to ensure our border security mission is a success," says Perry. "I cannot thank them enough for everything they did in 2021, and today’s enforcement statistics announcement is a testament of their commitment, professionalism, and promise to the American people to secure the United States of America.”

The news release states that the amount of undeclared currency seized rose 30% from Fiscal Year 2020 to a total of $5.6 million.

The Detroit Field Office includes the following locations:

Ambassador Bridge, Detroit Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.