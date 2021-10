DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 15-year-old boy was shot overnight at a home on Stahelin St. on the city's west side.

Right now, police are still investigating the shooting. The boy was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Video shows the home riddled with bullets, and police say about 13 shots were fired into the home around 1:35 a.m. They were picked up by the shot-spotter.

Police are still searching the area for suspects.