Dean Transportation to host hiring event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for a job that makes a difference in your community, Dean Transportation might have the opportunity for you!

Saturday, July 22— 9 a.m.-7 p.m.— they’ll be hosting a hiring event at the Dean Transportation headquarters, looking for bus drivers, bus attendants, and service technicians.

file photo

File photo

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about their benefits, training, and scheduling.

Drivers start at up to $23.25/hr, while attendants start at up to $16.25/hr. Pay for service technicians will be based on experience and certifications.

No experience is necessary. Routes are for the Grand Rapids Public School District and Kent ISD.

Find out more about the day-long event here.