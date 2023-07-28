Day 2 of pre-sentencing hearing for Oxford shooter set for Friday morning

Day two of the high-stakes court hearing for the Oxford High School shooter will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The first day brought chilling new revelations from the investigation.

The re-sentencing Miller hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and determine if a judge can sentence Crumbley to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The beginning of the hearing was a deep dive into Crumbley's journal entries, detailing how he wanted to carry out the school shooting.

"I want to shoot up the f****** school so badly," he wrote in one of his entries.

The educator who was injured in the shooting, Molly Darnell, also took the witness stand today, explaining what happened on Nov. 30, 2021, after she locked eyes with Crumbley before being shot.

"He was aiming to kill me," said Darnell.

She detailed her first thought when she saw the shooter with the gun outside her door, saying she realized there was no orange tip and that the threat was real.

When he fired the shots, she said they were physically loud and that she "could feel them coming through that door."

Defense attorneys want the judge to throw out the life without parole and are arguing his home environment and mental illness are factors to be considered.

Prosecutors had a plan to call detectives and survivors to the stand and show surveillance video from the devastating day.

Starting today, the “All For Oxford Resiliency Center," a program of Common Ground, will offer therapy dogs and extra support.

Their hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to help process emotions. Food will also be provided at their location. The address is 1370 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford.