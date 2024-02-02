Dam proposals opening soon

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is looking for input and plans for its 13 hydroelectric dams.

They have four options as operating licenses begin to expire— renew, replace, remove, or sell— and will be issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) this month to get the ball rolling.

“Issuing an RFP for these historic facilities will provide even more opportunities for people to offer ideas to preserve the dams and their reservoirs, while also enabling Consumers Energy to reduce costs for all of our customers,” explained Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy’s vice president of generation operations.

Starting February 15, you can submit your proposal for the 2-stage evaluation and bidding process.

The deadline is March 15. You can find everything you need by emailing Ryan Cook of Clear Energy Brokerage & Consulting LLC at ryan.cook@clearenergybrokerage.com or by calling 616-528-4682.