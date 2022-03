Need an excuse to get some free ice cream? Here's one—Dairy Queen is giving away a free small vanilla cone to any visitor who comes into a non-mall Dairy Queen location!

The free giveaway is in honor of Free Cone day.

The March 21 event will happen all day as supplies last.

To see if you're local Dairy Queen is participating, click here.

The free cone may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.