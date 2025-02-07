Woman gets probation for biting trooper, taking cruiser

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman in Muskegon who pleaded guilty to biting a trooper and taking a Michigan State Police cruiser will spend up to the next 3 years under court supervision, according to court records.

Cortney Morey was sentenced on February 6 to 1-3 years of probation for 3 of the 4 charges against her, and must pay approximately $1,234 in fees --$900 in court and attorney costs, $204 to the state, and $130 to Crime Victim Rights.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Morey was arrested in August of 2024 and received credit for 186 days of time served.

