Suspect arrested after 6 shot, 1 killed at banquet hall on Detroit's east side

(WXYZ) — Six people were shot and one person was killed at a banquet hall on Detroit's east side overnight. Sources tell 7 Action News that a suspect has been arrested.

It happened at the Chalmers Banquet Hall, on Chalmers near Outer Dr.

A commander tells us that more than 100 people were gathered for an event at the hall when the shooting happened outside of it around 2 a.m.

Three men and three women were shot. A 30-year-old man is the one that died. Two others are in temporary-serious condition and three are in stable condition and all are expected to survive.

Right now, police tell us no one is offering information.

Video from the scene shows a van out front of the hall riddled with bullets, and there are dozens of evidence markers at the scene. Police say detectives marked at least 20 casings at the scene. They now believe this could have been a shootout.

Detroit Interim Police Chief James White will be speaking about the shooting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.