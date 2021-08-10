Niles police investigating after finding 15-year-old with shooting injury

NILES, Mich. — Niles police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Monday evening, leaving him injured.

The Niles Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call about 5:55 p.m. that someone had been shot in the 700 block of Poplar, according to a news release Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found the juvenile had been shot once.

The injury was to the side of the upper torso and arm and was not considered life-threatening.

An ambulance transported the juvenile to a medical facility for treatment.

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of “a long dispute between two groups of people.”

The investigation continues, and anyone with information may call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404.