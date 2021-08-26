Watch
Michigan parents sue Hawaii police over son's shooting death

Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 26, 2021
HONOLULU (AP) — The Michigan parents of a man shot and killed by Hawaii police in June have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, saying officers didn’t need to shoot him 13 times.

At the time, police said Daniel Buckingham cut an officer with a large knife when officers responded to an alarm at a Big Island home that was supposed to be empty.

Police said he was hiding in a bedroom and swung a knife at an officer, hitting him in the forearm.

Two of the other responding officers fired their guns, killing Buckingham.

The lawsuit says officers didn't announce themselves.

