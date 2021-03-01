Menu

Illinois man arrested after meth, $11k seized during traffic stop in Berrien County

File photo.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 01, 2021
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Illinois resident was arrested on narcotics charges over the weekend in Berrien County, according to a news release Monday.

It happened about 11 p.m. Saturday, when a Berrien County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta traveling over 90 miles per hour on I-94.

When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the front seat passenger opened the door and threw something out of the vehicle.

The driver pulled over after the items were thrown out.

Police confirmed the items to be methamphetamine.

The front seat passenger, Darrell Lindsey of Peoria, was arrested for possession of meth second offense and on a felony warrant out of the State of Illinois for delivery of meth.

During a search of the 2015 Volkswagen, police also seized more than $11,000 in U.S. currency, which was in a backpack on the passenger side floorboard.

Lindsey was lodged at the Berrien County Jail, while the driver was released pending further investigation.

