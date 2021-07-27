Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Detroit man charged in 2014 rape of 17-year-old girl

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
File photo of police lights
shutterstock_662138887 (2).jpg
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:13:56-04

DETROIT (AP) — An investigation by a sexual assault kit task force has led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Detroit man in the 2014 rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Lionel Wells was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The victim, now age 24, was followed while walking home from work and attacked at gunpoint.

Wells was arrested Monday.

More than 11,000 rape kits were discovered in 2009 in a Detroit police evidence warehouse.

Those kits contained DNA and other evidence from rape cases, but a majority of the 11,000 kits were never tested in a lab.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time