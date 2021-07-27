Detroit man charged in 2014 rape of 17-year-old girl

DETROIT (AP) — An investigation by a sexual assault kit task force has led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Detroit man in the 2014 rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Lionel Wells was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The victim, now age 24, was followed while walking home from work and attacked at gunpoint.

Wells was arrested Monday.

More than 11,000 rape kits were discovered in 2009 in a Detroit police evidence warehouse.

Those kits contained DNA and other evidence from rape cases, but a majority of the 11,000 kits were never tested in a lab.