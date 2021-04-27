Watch
Detectives now investigating Delta Twp. deaths as murders

Apr 27, 2021
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is now considering the deaths of two children and a 47-year-old man a murder investigation.

Detectives say very early information indicated the deaths of Joseph Lechleitner, 5-year-old Vivian Zwick and 3-year-old Anson Zwick were a murder-suicide.

However, extensive investigation led them to believe the incident was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492 or leave a tip at 517-543-5433.

