2 dead after shooting in Delta Twp., including 5-year-old girl

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl, along with a man in his 40s.

Another child, 3 years old, was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition Wednesday morning, a news release said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Old River Trail in Delta Township.

Deputies don’t believe there’s a continued threat to the public.

Detectives continue to investigate.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Delta EMS, Michigan State Police, MSU Police and the MSP Crime Lab.

No further information was immediately available.