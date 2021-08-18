City shuts down popular Detroit bar after deadly shooting, citing multiple violent crimes at the location

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit aims to send a strong message that repeated violence won't be tolerated by closing down a popular Detroit bar.

It comes after a cold-blooded murder at the location on Monday.

Several Detroit businesses tied to repeated incidents of violent crime have been and remain shut down as part of a strategy to make streets safer, which is something police are adamant is needed.

“As a result of this senseless act of violence, a 23-year-old male is deceased,” said Interim DPD chief James White during a Tuesday news conference.

Speaking in front of Red's Park Inn Bar on Central in southwest Detroit, chief White responded to a quadruple shooting early Monday morning. A brawl turned deadly and also left three other men, ages 19, 26 and 38, recovering from gunshot wounds.

“I want to emphasize an 18-year-old at 4 a.m. at a business Red’s Bar with a liquor license that’s already improper,” White said.

The chief announced the city is shutting down the business as part of a strategy to reduce crime. He says since 2016 there have been 42 calls to police from the location. Now, with the business's liquor license suspended, White says the bar isn't the first and won't be the last held accountable for multiple violations. And as of now, police are also looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.