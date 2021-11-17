Cass County deputies need help finding suspect involved in 2 armed robberies

MARCELLUS, Mich. — A high school and nearby businesses were locked down for part of Tuesday afternoon while deputies investigated a string of armed robberies in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond just before 5:45 p.m. to the Shell gas station in Marcellus, according to a news release Wednesday.

While information was being taken down, a second armed robbery call came in from the Mega Liquor Gas Station down the road at about 5:50 p.m.

In both cases, the robber took out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

No one was injured during the robberies.

Deputies have not yet determined how much money was taken.

The first deputy arrived at the scene at 5:51 p.m. and within minutes of the second robbery, nine police units from the sheriff’s office and assisting agencies arrived and set up a perimeter for the K9 unit that was called in to try to find the robber, who had left on foot.

Authorities later determined the robber likely fled to a vehicle in the area and left the scene after the second robbery.

The robber wasn’t found, so the sheriff’s office is following up on leads.

The Dowagiac Police Department and the Pokagon Tribal Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information may call Cass County Dispatch at 269-445-1560 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.