7 detained after armed robbery, pursuit

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police detained 7 juveniles after an armed robbery and vehicle chase through the city.

According to their report, 4 masked suspects went into the Metro PCS just before 7:45 p.m., and stole several products while holding the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect vehicle was later seen by officers who attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle instead drove away.

High speed through thick traffic forced police to break off following the suspects.

The vehicle was later spotted on 50th Street SW. After investigating the area, Wyoming Police detained the juveniles in a nearby apartment. They have not released any names of suspects or officially made arrests as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

