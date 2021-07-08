27-year-old charged in Troy road rage shooting death of Detroit fire lieutenant

(WXYZ) — A 27-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on charges in the road rage shooting death of Detroit Fire Department Lt. Francis Dombrowski.

Troy police say Terell Josey is facing charges of open murder, possession of felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon connected to the fatal shooting that happened in the Shell Gas parking lot on Rochester Road on July 5.

Related: Detroit fire lieutenant killed in apparent road rage shooting in Troy, police say

Investigators say there was a traffic altercation between the 55-year-old fire lieutenant and a white Jeep Cherokee near Rochester Road and South Boulevard. According to officials a female was driving and Josey was a passenger. The incident escalated when they both pulled into the gas station parking lot.

Police say gas station security shows Josey and Dombrowski confronting each other, which ended with Dombrowski being shot three times in the torso. Josey reportedly got back into the vehicle and they fled eastbound on Wattles before turning themselves in to police on June 6.

Troy police are asking for any witnesses, either of the shooting or the moments leading up to it, to come forward, you can call them at 248-524-3477.

Josey has been denied bond.

